Colgate’s robust Q2 profitability doesn’t make investors smile

Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd’s 5% year-on-year revenue growth during the September quarter came in broadly in-line with Street expectations. But the company which is present in the oral care segment has done much better on the profitability front.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin expanded by a massive 541 basis points to 31.8%. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. For perspective: during the June quarter, Ebitda margin had increased by 196 basis points to 29.6%. Analysts said September quarter Ebitda margin is the best Colgate has ever clocked. That’s despite an 18% increase in employee costs. Ebitda performance was helped by savings in input costs, advertising expenses and other operating costs.

Investors though remained unimpressed. Colgate’s shares closed 2.3% lower on Wednesday on NSE post results.

Sachin Bobade, analyst at Dolat Capital Market Pvt. Ltd said, “The question is whether the high September quarter margin would continue?" He added, “As advertising expenses increase, there is no reason why the high Ebitda margin seen in Q2FY21 should sustain." Nevertheless, for the September quarter Colgate’s year-on-year Ebitda growth stood at a robust 26.7% and pre-tax earnings increased by 32.3%.

While these growth numbers are nothing to crib about, a few are disappointed with Colgate’s revenue performance. That’s primarily because Hindustan Unilever Ltd said it saw a double-digit growth in oral care segment. On the other hand, Colgate’s domestic net sales have increased by 7.1%. Colgate said, “All categories saw positive growth this quarter with Toothpaste continuing its accelerated performance."

Meanwhile, after Wednesday’s correction, the Colgate stock is around 6% away from its pre-covid highs seen in January. That’s fairly resilient. Based on Bloomberg data, the stock trades at about 40 times estimated earnings for the financial year 2022. “Scope for valuations to expand could emerge from better than expected volume growth in the coming quarters," said Bobade. Amidst the pandemic, demand for oral care products is expected to be relatively steady and Colgate should benefit from the trend. Market share gains too would be a trigger for valuations to expand in future. For now, valuations suggest investors seem to be capturing the near-to-medium growth potential adequately.

