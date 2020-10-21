Colgate’s robust Q2 profitability doesn’t make investors smile

Meanwhile, after Wednesday’s correction, the Colgate stock is around 6% away from its pre-covid highs seen in January. That’s fairly resilient. Based on Bloomberg data, the stock trades at about 40 times estimated earnings for the financial year 2022. “Scope for valuations to expand could emerge from better than expected volume growth in the coming quarters," said Bobade. Amidst the pandemic, demand for oral care products is expected to be relatively steady and Colgate should benefit from the trend. Market share gains too would be a trigger for valuations to expand in future. For now, valuations suggest investors seem to be capturing the near-to-medium growth potential adequately.