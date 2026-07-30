Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Colgate needs to back its good Q1 show with consistency

Pallavi Pengonda
2 min read30 Jul 2026, 02:43 PM IST
Colgate’s Q1 volume growth is estimated in high single digit. Photographer: Sebastian D'souza/Bloomberg News.
Colgate’s Q1 volume growth is estimated in high single digit. Photographer: Sebastian D'souza/Bloomberg News.
Summary

Amid commodity price volatility driven by geopolitical uncertainties, Colgate intends to manage its margin profile through cost-saving initiatives and calibrated pricing actions.

Gift this article

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd’s total operating revenues grew 11.8% year-on-year in the June quarter (Q1FY27), the strongest performance in the past eight quarters. Larger rival Hindustan Unilever’s oral care category reported mid-single digit growth last quarter.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd’s total operating revenues grew 11.8% year-on-year in the June quarter (Q1FY27), the strongest performance in the past eight quarters. Larger rival Hindustan Unilever’s oral care category reported mid-single digit growth last quarter.

Colgate’s Q1 volume growth, estimated in high single digit, was largely better than expectations. The company said premium toothpaste delivered a stellar show, coupled with sustained growth in its core portfolio.

Colgate’s Q1 volume growth, estimated in high single digit, was largely better than expectations. The company said premium toothpaste delivered a stellar show, coupled with sustained growth in its core portfolio.

But investors aren’t thrilled; the stock is down 2% since results were declared. This could be because Q1FY27 growth was also aided by a favourable base – Q1FY26 revenue had declined 4.2%.

Moreover, Q1FY27 Ebitda grew at a slower pace of 6.7% year-on-year to 483 crore, with margin contracting by 144 basis points (bps) to 30.1%, mainly because advertising expenses jumped 34% to 252 crore. In contrast, gross margin expanded by 104 bps to 70% on the back of cost-saving initiatives. Colgate leveraged the strong gross margin to increase its focused investments in brand building and category premiumization throughout Q1.

Also Read | FMCG giants race to make India drink beyond summer

Amid commodity price volatility driven by geopolitical uncertainties, the company intends to manage its margin profile through cost-saving initiatives and calibrated pricing actions.

Input cost inflation is likely to cause a slight moderation in gross margin in Q2, while a likely rise in A&P spends will limit Ebitda margin, points out Nomura Research, adding, “However, the full impact of mid-single-digit pricing growth is likely to ease some pressure and drive double-digit Ebitda growth from Q2.”

Revenue growth could get a fillip in Q2, given last year’s favourable base. In Q2FY26, revenue declined 6.2% year-on-year, and volume was down around 8%. Further, higher ad spend should aid volume growth ahead.

Fresh launch

Innovation was a focus area in Q1FY27. Colgate launched MaxFresh Berry Blast. In its toothbrush portfolio, it expanded premium offerings by introducing the Colgate Total Active Prevention Foaming Clean Toothbrush. “The premiumization trend continues, led by the new launches, in our view,” said Jefferies India’s analysts.

Colgate’s shares have gained just about 1% so far in 2026. For investor sentiment to improve, sustaining revenue growth ahead remains crucial for the company. “Valuations at 38x price-to-earnings are at the lower end of the sector and a continued growth momentum could help bridge some of the gap with peers,” reckons Jefferies.

Also Read | FMCG majors stay upbeat despite flagging inflation, El Niño risks
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Pallavi Pengonda

Pallavi Pengonda is a Senior Editor at Mint, where she leads the Mark to Market team. With over a deRead more

cade of experience at the publication, she is the authority on breaking down complex financial reports and tracing how big economic shifts actually ripple through the business world. From deep-dives into the oil and gas sector to the latest trends in retail and tech, she covers giants like Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever with a sharp, analytical eye. <br><br>Her path to journalism was a bit of a pivot. After earning her Master’s degree in Finance from Mumbai’s Welingkar Institute, an internship at the DNA newspaper changed everything. An editor there gave her some classic advice: "You’ll learn a ton, even if the pay doesn’t match." She took the leap, spent three years at DNA, and never looked back. <br><br>When she isn’t decoding the stock market to help readers make smarter investment moves, Pallavi keeps things low-key. You’ll likely find her recharging over the weekend with a good book, heading out for a long walk, or spending time at her easel painting.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketColgate needs to back its good Q1 show with consistency

Colgate needs to back its good Q1 show with consistency

Pallavi Pengonda
2 min read30 Jul 2026, 02:43 PM IST
Colgate’s Q1 volume growth is estimated in high single digit. Photographer: Sebastian D'souza/Bloomberg News.
Colgate’s Q1 volume growth is estimated in high single digit. Photographer: Sebastian D'souza/Bloomberg News.
Summary

Amid commodity price volatility driven by geopolitical uncertainties, Colgate intends to manage its margin profile through cost-saving initiatives and calibrated pricing actions.

Gift this article

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd’s total operating revenues grew 11.8% year-on-year in the June quarter (Q1FY27), the strongest performance in the past eight quarters. Larger rival Hindustan Unilever’s oral care category reported mid-single digit growth last quarter.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd’s total operating revenues grew 11.8% year-on-year in the June quarter (Q1FY27), the strongest performance in the past eight quarters. Larger rival Hindustan Unilever’s oral care category reported mid-single digit growth last quarter.

Colgate’s Q1 volume growth, estimated in high single digit, was largely better than expectations. The company said premium toothpaste delivered a stellar show, coupled with sustained growth in its core portfolio.

Colgate’s Q1 volume growth, estimated in high single digit, was largely better than expectations. The company said premium toothpaste delivered a stellar show, coupled with sustained growth in its core portfolio.

But investors aren’t thrilled; the stock is down 2% since results were declared. This could be because Q1FY27 growth was also aided by a favourable base – Q1FY26 revenue had declined 4.2%.

Moreover, Q1FY27 Ebitda grew at a slower pace of 6.7% year-on-year to 483 crore, with margin contracting by 144 basis points (bps) to 30.1%, mainly because advertising expenses jumped 34% to 252 crore. In contrast, gross margin expanded by 104 bps to 70% on the back of cost-saving initiatives. Colgate leveraged the strong gross margin to increase its focused investments in brand building and category premiumization throughout Q1.

Also Read | FMCG giants race to make India drink beyond summer

Amid commodity price volatility driven by geopolitical uncertainties, the company intends to manage its margin profile through cost-saving initiatives and calibrated pricing actions.

Input cost inflation is likely to cause a slight moderation in gross margin in Q2, while a likely rise in A&P spends will limit Ebitda margin, points out Nomura Research, adding, “However, the full impact of mid-single-digit pricing growth is likely to ease some pressure and drive double-digit Ebitda growth from Q2.”

Revenue growth could get a fillip in Q2, given last year’s favourable base. In Q2FY26, revenue declined 6.2% year-on-year, and volume was down around 8%. Further, higher ad spend should aid volume growth ahead.

Fresh launch

Innovation was a focus area in Q1FY27. Colgate launched MaxFresh Berry Blast. In its toothbrush portfolio, it expanded premium offerings by introducing the Colgate Total Active Prevention Foaming Clean Toothbrush. “The premiumization trend continues, led by the new launches, in our view,” said Jefferies India’s analysts.

Colgate’s shares have gained just about 1% so far in 2026. For investor sentiment to improve, sustaining revenue growth ahead remains crucial for the company. “Valuations at 38x price-to-earnings are at the lower end of the sector and a continued growth momentum could help bridge some of the gap with peers,” reckons Jefferies.

Also Read | FMCG majors stay upbeat despite flagging inflation, El Niño risks
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Pallavi Pengonda

Pallavi Pengonda is a Senior Editor at Mint, where she leads the Mark to Market team. With over a deRead more

cade of experience at the publication, she is the authority on breaking down complex financial reports and tracing how big economic shifts actually ripple through the business world. From deep-dives into the oil and gas sector to the latest trends in retail and tech, she covers giants like Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever with a sharp, analytical eye. <br><br>Her path to journalism was a bit of a pivot. After earning her Master’s degree in Finance from Mumbai’s Welingkar Institute, an internship at the DNA newspaper changed everything. An editor there gave her some classic advice: "You’ll learn a ton, even if the pay doesn’t match." She took the leap, spent three years at DNA, and never looked back. <br><br>When she isn’t decoding the stock market to help readers make smarter investment moves, Pallavi keeps things low-key. You’ll likely find her recharging over the weekend with a good book, heading out for a long walk, or spending time at her easel painting.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketColgate needs to back its good Q1 show with consistency
Read Next Story