Markets
Colgate is making the right moves, though valuations offer little cheer
Summary
- Colgate's performance showcases its commitment to growth amid challenges, with innovative products and an expansive reach. However, the stock’s pricey valuation is a sore spot even though the shares are down almost 25% from their 52-week highs
Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd has had a good run in recent quarters and continues to make efforts to boost growth.
