Colgate is making the right moves, though valuations offer little cheer

To be sure, the slowdown in urban demand is a near-term worry even as rural is faring better. In the September quarter, urban toothpaste category volume growth was markedly slower than rural. Nevertheless, for the past three quarters, Colgate’s domestic net sales growth was in double digits. During FY24 and the half year ending September (H1FY25), Colgate’s topline growth was 1.6x and 2.4x the average FMCG industry growth. Here, the sector average includes top 12 listed FMCG companies in India.