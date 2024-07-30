Colgate’s valuations get richer after top class performance in Q1
Summary
- Colgate’s efforts at category development and product innovations seem to be paying off
- With the impact of earlier price hikes fading, revenue growth may moderate ahead
Heading into the June quarter (Q1FY25) results, expectations were quite restrained for Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. For the company’s toothpaste business, most analysts had projected last quarter’s volume growth at 2-3%. But Colgate beat those estimates significantly and said the toothpaste segment clocked a high-single digit volume growth. Investors cheered, taking the stock up by over 5% on Tuesday, also touching a new 52-week high of ₹3424.95 apiece.