Colgate’s valuations get richer after top class performance in Q1

What’s even better is that Q1’s Ebitda growth was relatively faster at 21.5% year-on-year to ₹508 crore aided by margin expansion of 238 basis points (bps) to 34%. This was despite staff costs rising by 17%. Profitability was helped by a slower pace of increase in raw material costs and other expenses. The strong show across parameters has pushed analysts to raise their earnings estimates for this year and the next.