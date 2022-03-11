Colgate Vs Godrej: A tale of two CEO hires

Narasimhan brings more than two decades of experience in various categories across consumer marketing and development roles. In her last role, she was executive director of Home Care at HUL till 9 March. “With market-share gains limited due to elevated competitive intensity (largely from the ayurvedic/naturals segment and HUL stepping up new launches with new formulations), we believe a fresh perspective from outside the industry can bring in cross-pollination of fresh ideas and strategies from other consumer categories," said analysts at Nomura in a report on 10 March.