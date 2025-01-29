Markets
Colgate’s Q3 is dull, and near-term growth woes cannot be brushed off
Summary
- Colgate-Palmolive (India) faces challenges from soft urban demand, stiff competitive, and margin pressures. While innovation remains a bright spot, analysts are cautious, downgrading earnings forecasts amid tough macroeconomic conditions.
Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd have fallen approximately 30% from their 52-week high of ₹3,890 on 30 September. However, this decline isn’t without cause.
