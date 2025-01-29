Colgate’s Q3 is dull, and near-term growth woes cannot be brushed off

However, given the challenging macroeconomic conditions, several analysts have downgraded earnings estimates. Nomura has reduced its FY25-27 earnings per share forecast by around 3%, reflecting the weak Q3 performance. The brokerage now values Colgate shares at a P/E multiple of 42x, down from 49x earlier, in line with its 10-year average. This revision accounts for the company cycling a high-volume, high-margin base, which is likely to strain its fundamentals.