Colgate’s Q3 is dull, and near-term growth woes cannot be brushed off

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd have fallen approximately 30% from their 52-week high of ₹3,890 on 30 September. However, this decline isn’t without cause.
Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd have fallen approximately 30% from their 52-week high of ₹3,890 on 30 September. However, this decline isn’t without cause.
“Enhanced execution by the management in the core portfolio has helped Colgate re-rate in the past," pointed out an Emkay Global Financial Services report, adding, “But given the demand pressure, surge in competitive intensity, and peak margin, the stock has seen a de-rating in the last four months."
“Enhanced execution by the management in the core portfolio has helped Colgate re-rate in the past," pointed out an Emkay Global Financial Services report, adding, “But given the demand pressure, surge in competitive intensity, and peak margin, the stock has seen a de-rating in the last four months."
Unfortunately, Colgate’s December quarter (Q3FY25) results will be of no major help in reversing this downward trend. A year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth of 4.7% marked the lowest in several quarters. Domestic growth stood at 3.2%, which is a tad lower than the mid-single digit growth clocked by Hindustan Unilever Ltd in its oral care segment led by Closeup.
Colgate also struggled with soft urban demand and a more competitive market. Toothpaste volume growth was in the mid-single digits, which is relatively resilient amid tough market conditions, but any recovery is expected to be gradual.
“We expect price hikes to rise gradually in the coming quarters, but volumes could remain strained as the company starts to cycle a high base," said a report by Nomura Global Markets Research.
Colgate’s Q3 margin contracted by 248 basis points YoY to 31%, despite lower staff and advertising costs. Consequently, Q3 Ebitda declined 3% to ₹454 crore.
The Colgate management has said it continues to see positive momentum in its premium portfolio, bolstered by science-backed innovations. Last quarter, the company launched a tech-driven initiative offering artificial intelligence (AI)-generated dental screening reports, followed by recommendations and connections to free check-ups with dentists in partnership with the Indian Dental Association.
Additionally, the company’s innovation pipeline remains robust, including the launch of MaxFresh Sensorial range on e-commerce, building on the success of Visible White Purple.
However, given the challenging macroeconomic conditions, several analysts have downgraded earnings estimates. Nomura has reduced its FY25-27 earnings per share forecast by around 3%, reflecting the weak Q3 performance. The brokerage now values Colgate shares at a P/E multiple of 42x, down from 49x earlier, in line with its 10-year average. This revision accounts for the company cycling a high-volume, high-margin base, which is likely to strain its fundamentals.
Investors will be watching volume growth closely in the coming quarters and whether urban demand trends improve.