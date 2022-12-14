Colgate’s plans need swift action1 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2022, 10:42 PM IST
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd’s new managing director and chief executive officer Prabha Narasimhan’s main goal is to boost the company’s languishing sales volume.
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd’s new managing director and chief executive officer Prabha Narasimhan’s main goal is to boost the company’s languishing sales volume.
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd’s new managing director and chief executive officer, Prabha Narasimhan, shed light on the company’s growth strategy in her first meeting with analysts. Her main goal is to boost the company’s languishing sales volume.