Commodities pip Bitcoin to become the most crowded trade: Bofa survey

Commodities have been in the spotlight in the recent past given the massive rally in prices of some base metals such as copper, and steel. The surge in global commodity prices was triggered by reopening of the world economy and aggressive imports by China for its infrastructure development and transition to electric vehicles. As for oil prices, they have risen 50% so far in this calendar year and continue to head north aided by improving demand. Some experts are of the view that commodities are in a super cycle phase. On the other hand, Bitcoin saw a swift fall from glory in recent weeks, correcting sharply from its peaks.