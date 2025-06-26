MCX vs BSE valuation: Is the premium justified? A deep dive into commodity vs equity exchanges
Both MCX and BSE show strong return on average equity, but MCX's earnings from volatile commodities raise concerns about sustainability, particularly if crude oil prices stabilize.
Exchange stocks are in focus after Securities and Exchange Board of India chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said over the weekend there were no obstacles for the National Stock Exchange of India’s initial public offering. The two prominent listed exchange stocks are the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) and BSE Ltd.