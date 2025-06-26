Thus, NSE, with its cash equity market share at 95% and equity options premium market share at 80% in FY25, would have been a better comparable exchange if it was listed. Data from the unlisted market shows NSE quotes at a price-to-earnings multiple of about 47x based on FY25 earnings, which means the multiple should drop for FY27 estimates. So, even compared to NSE, MCX looks fully priced.