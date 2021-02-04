Unlike Indian IT companies, who posted a bumper quarterly earnings in December, Cognizant Technology Solutions' results were disappointing.

In constant currency terms, its revenue stood at $4.2 billion, a year-on-year (y-o-y) decline of 3%. Revenues took a hit after the company exited content moderation services and a large financial services engagement. The company follows a January-December accounting year.

"This relates to a complex, ambitious project that was scoped in late 2018. Over time, both parties realized that the transformation aspect of the project as initially conceived was unlikely to achieve our shared expectations. I’m confident that it is in everyone’s interest to manage to an exit," the company's management said in a post earnings conference call.

The management assured that the impact from exit of financial services engagement has been contained in the December quarter and will not spill over to 2021. But that is hardly comforting considering it's guidance. In calendar year 2021, the company is targeting a 4-7% in y-o-y constant currency revenue growth and 1-4% in organic terms. Analysts say, compared to some Indian peers, which have guided for a double-digit growth in fiscal year 2022, Cognizant lags far behind.

Analysts at domestic brokerage Nirmal Bang Securities Ltd feel that Cognizant's transformation journey under new CEO, Brian Humphries, is still a work in progress, so the slow growth in 2021 is a company specific issue rather than sector's.

"While this complex transformation engagement has apparently seen time overruns and both the customer and Cognizant have decided to mutually disengage, it does call into question Cognizant's delivery capabilities – though the CEO indicated confidence in the same, " said in Nirmal Bang report dated 4 February. The report further added that, Cognizant is likely losing market share to India peers.

