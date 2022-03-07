Competition least of paint makers’ worries

Competition least of paint makers’ worries3 min read . 10:50 PM IST
- The bigger worry for paint manufacturers in the foreseeable future is the rising costs
- With crude prices rising, the prices of petroleum-based monomers may rise further
Cement manufacturer JK Cement Ltd’s investors punished its shares after the company said it will enter the paints industry on Saturday. The stock fell about 11% on Monday on NSE and touched a 52-week low intraday.
Two reasons could be bothering investors. One, input costs such as crude-derived petroleum coke (petcoke) and coal have risen sharply for cement companies, posing near-term margin headwinds. Other cement stocks, too, fell sharply on Monday. Two, some analysts point out that JK’s paints foray may raise capital allocation concerns.
JK will make an investment of up to ₹600 crore spread over the first five years. India’s under-penetrated paint sector is attractive to many. In early 2021, Grasim Industries Ltd announced an investment of ₹5,000 crore in this business. It aims to become the country’s number two paint maker by profits. In 2019, JSW Paints launched its paint products with a capital expenditure plan of ₹600 crore.
So, should incumbents lose sleep over rising competition?
Not much is expected to change for key paint companies. “We don’t see any meaningful impact on the top two paint makers Asian Paints Ltd and Berger Paints India Ltd with new companies entering the sector. We have seen international companies such as Sherwin Williams exit the Indian paints sector after struggling to find their feet given the strong hold and brand value of existing companies," said Abneesh Roy, executive director, institutional equities, Edelweiss Securities Ltd. “Even many other players such as Nippon, Jotun, Kansai, and Akzo have found it challenging to grow ahead of the top two players. Smaller and regional paint makers may get impacted by rising competition," Roy said.
As such, making a mark is a tall task for a new company. JSW Paints is expected to report decorative paints sales of ₹450 crore- ₹500 crore, which is 0.8-1% market share in FY22 in the third year since product launch, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities noted.
That said, the bigger worry in the foreseeable future is the rising costs. Paint companies use crude-based monomers as key inputs. With Brent crude oil prices still hovering above $120/barrel, prices of these materials are feared to rise further.
Also, as most of these chemicals are imported, a weak rupee could add to the margin pressure. The sector was battling cost inflation even before the Russia-Ukraine crisis erupted. Prices of decorative paints have been raised by around 20% in the last one year.
“If oil prices remain elevated for long, it may prompt them to raise prices by another 5% in the next two months," Roy said.
This may lead to some moderation in demand. Recent price hikes could cushion margins in the March quarter, but given the lag effect, investors should brace for margin compression in the following quarters.
Meanwhile, shares of Asian Paints, Berger and Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd trade at 58, 54 and 33 times their respective estimated earnings for FY23, shows Bloomberg data.
“After the recent stock market correction, valuation multiples of paint stocks have cooled to reasonable levels. Despite having higher exposure to water-based paints, around 35-40% of the commodities used by key paint players is crude-linked, making gross margins vulnerable to oil shocks. Delay in protecting gross margins with price hikes, is a key threat to valuations of paint stocks," said Varun Singh, analyst at IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd.
