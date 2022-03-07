Competition least of paint makers’ worries

Not much is expected to change for key paint companies. “We don’t see any meaningful impact on the top two paint makers Asian Paints Ltd and Berger Paints India Ltd with new companies entering the sector. We have seen international companies such as Sherwin Williams exit the Indian paints sector after struggling to find their feet given the strong hold and brand value of existing companies," said Abneesh Roy, executive director, institutional equities, Edelweiss Securities Ltd. “Even many other players such as Nippon, Jotun, Kansai, and Akzo have found it challenging to grow ahead of the top two players. Smaller and regional paint makers may get impacted by rising competition," Roy said.