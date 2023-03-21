Competition may cap yield in aviation1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 09:07 PM IST
According to ICICI Securities Ltd, average daily passengers in March so far stood at 426,000 (largely in line with February 2020 levels) versus 423,000 in February 2023.
The Indian aviation industry is seeing a solid recovery in recent months after facing several headwinds since the pandemic began, including elevated costs due to higher fuel prices and rupee depreciation. Monthly data by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation shows that the number of passengers carried by domestic airlines in February stood at 12 million. This is lower than the pre-covid levels (February 2020) by only 2%. But also note February 2020 had an extra day as it was a leap year.
