Competition may cap yield in aviation

But IndiGo and SpiceJet are expected to end FY23 in the red owing to the large losses incurred in the fiscal first half that saw skyrocketing fuel prices and rupee depreciation. Though this was offset to some extent by the profits made in the December quarter. Even so, IndiGo’s and SpiceJet’s net losses in the nine months ended December stand at ₹1,233 crore and ₹1,520 crore, respectively. Fuel costs have softened from the peaks, and this should aid earnings in FY24. There are other tailwinds, too. “Demand growth would be higher than capacity addition, which would support yield. We estimate 20% year-on-year growth in domestic passenger traffic in FY24 to 165 million," said Sabri Hazarika, analyst at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. FY24 would be the year when domestic passenger traffic will surpass FY20 levels of 141 million, he added.