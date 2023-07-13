The food spoiler in the inflation game is returning bit by bit

Amid this murk, a contained core inflation trajectory has provided some respite. This reinstates confidence that the aggressive rate hikes by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since May last year have taken effect on demand side price pressures. But the recent supply side food inflation spike is something that monetary policy has very little control on. The baton, thus, now shifts to fiscal policy in terms of astute supply management, proactive crop buffer controls and prudent food export-import policies. The monetary response to break inflation’s back has been strong in the last one year. Now, it is on the fiscal house to view the spiralling food prices with ‘Arjuna’s eye’ and respond with all arrows in the armour.