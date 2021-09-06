Shares of Exide Industries Ltd jumped more than 6% on Friday after the announcement that the battery maker would sell its non-core insurance business to HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.

Exide will divest its life insurance business at a lucrative valuation of 2.5 times the insurer’s embedded value of ₹6,687 crore, analysts said. The company will get ₹730 crore in upfront cash and the rest in HDFC Life stock worth ₹5,960 crore. The transaction will take until June 2022 to be completed and there will be a lock-in period for holding HDFC Life shares for one year.

The management has not shared any details of how it plans to deploy this cash. However, analysts said Exide could use the funds for its much-awaited investments in lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Given the expectations of rising penetration of electric vehicles (EV) globally, Exide has been considering investment in lithium-ion cell manufacturing under the production-linked incentive scheme. Against this backdrop, the insurance business monetization could not have come at a better time.

View Full Image Cooling off

Going by analysts’ estimates, Exide would require an approximate investment of ₹3,500 crore to set up 5 gigawatts advanced cell manufacturing capacity for domestic application. Thus, this deal will help it set up a giga factory in India without increasing the leverage on the balance sheet. Exide has already invested ₹230 crore in a lithium-ion facility in Gujarat in partnership with Switzerland-based Leclanché Energy.

That said, analysts remain concerned about the lack of research and development (R&D) investments in lithium-ion technology.

“Leclanché also has a highly leveraged balance sheet with negative net worth and the company has reported operating loss over the past few years. With rapid technological evolution happening in the lithium-ion battery space, we believe neither Leclanché nor Exide have the R&D expertise and balance sheet strength to compete with global players," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report on 6 September.

For investors in this stock, imminent technological disruptions in the battery space have been a worry. Rising preference for lithium batteries pose a risk to the two- and three-wheeler segment and the industrial segment, which contribute around 15% and 26%, respectively, to Exide’s overall revenues.

“Though investment in the lithium-ion battery plant will ensure long-term survival, it will be a drag on near-term profitability, as the ramp-up in utilization will depend on original equipment manufacturer tie-ups and the pace of EV adoption," analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd said.

The competitive intensity is expected to be high with auto manufacturers/companies targeting industrial/storage applications, and battery companies and startups planning to set up similar plants, they added.

