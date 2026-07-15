Container Corp. of India Ltd’s (Concor) shares rose over 6% after its June quarter (Q1FY27) business update showed volume growth of 9% year-on-year, ahead of Street estimates. While trade with West Asia was hit due to the conflict, it was more than offset by higher volumes from other regions, including the US and Europe.
Concor Q1 volumes beat trade headwinds; new rail corridor can fuel growth
SummaryNotwithstanding decent volume growth, Concor’s Q4FY26 financial performance has been subpar with Ebitda declining 3%, despite 6% volume growth
Container Corp. of India Ltd’s (Concor) shares rose over 6% after its June quarter (Q1FY27) business update showed volume growth of 9% year-on-year, ahead of Street estimates. While trade with West Asia was hit due to the conflict, it was more than offset by higher volumes from other regions, including the US and Europe.
About the Author
Ashish Agrawal has been associated with Mint for the last two years and writes for the ‘Mark to Market’ column. He has done his master’s in business administration from IIM Calcutta, specialising in finance and operations. His previous experience includes stints with The Economic Times and JSW Steel, among others. He has over 15 years of experience in stock market research, analysis and writing, and has covered sectors such as metals and mining, oil and gas, power (including renewables), capital goods (including electronics).<br><br>Ashish is passionate about infrastructure sectors, which, he believes, are the strands that lift the entire economy. He was invited for a visit to France, by the Government of France, in recognition of his coverage of issues related to nuclear power. Besides, Ashish has considerable understanding of the Indian and global economy and is the author of a book, “Indian Economy & Business: Overview of Recent Trends & Events”. As a part of the enterprise risk management team at JSW Steel, he had conceptualised, proposed and developed a Risk Index for the enterprise to quantify and monitor all the risk factors, and take mitigating action as needed.
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