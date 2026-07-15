Concor Q1 volumes beat trade headwinds; new rail corridor can fuel growth

Ashish Agrawal
1 min read15 Jul 2026, 12:08 PM IST
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Concor’s earnings can get a boost from the commissioning of the western dedicated freight corridor in June. Photo by Rajkumar
Summary
Notwithstanding decent volume growth, Concor’s Q4FY26 financial performance has been subpar with Ebitda declining 3%, despite 6% volume growth

Container Corp. of India Ltd’s (Concor) shares rose over 6% after its June quarter (Q1FY27) business update showed volume growth of 9% year-on-year, ahead of Street estimates. While trade with West Asia was hit due to the conflict, it was more than offset by higher volumes from other regions, including the US and Europe.

Export-import (Exim) cargo grew 10%, above the management’s guidance of 8% for FY27. Exim cargo formed over three-fourths of the state-owned rail-based container logistics company’s total volumes handled at 1.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in Q1FY27.

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However, domestic volume growth was slower at 6%, notably short of the 15% guidance. Domestic volumes should pick up ahead, as road freight rates have risen lately after the diesel price hikes, so cargo could shift from road to rail.

Concor’s earnings can get a boost from the commissioning of the western dedicated freight corridor (WDFC) in June, a key rail line connecting Dadri in Uttar Pradesh to Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT), enhancing connectivity to north India’s business hub. Last month, Concor ran its first double-stack container train through this line.

WDFC could help increase the share of cargo coming to JNPT through rail from 15% in FY26 to 18-19% in FY27 and 30-35% in three years, the management said in Q4FY26 earnings call.

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“We believe rail can gain a competitive edge over road, which can lead to volume benefit for Concor from Q2FY27. This coupled with the uptick expected from WDFC’s linkage to JNPT may help Concor deliver stronger Exim growth in FY27 versus its guidance,” noted JM Financial Institutional Securities’ Q4 review report.

Notwithstanding decent volume growth, Concor’s recent financial performance has been subpar. Ebitda fell 3% y-o-y in Q4FY26, to 420 crore, despite 6% volume growth, as realisations declined due to lower lead distance (distance for which goods are being transported), and more empty running containers. Ebitda per TEU fell 9% to 2,941 in Q4FY26 and 6% to 3,492 in FY26.

Concor’s Q1FY27 results are scheduled to be declared on 24 July. Amid global trade headwinds and margin pressures, Concor’s shares have dropped 20% over the past year. The stock trades at an enterprise value of 15x FY27 estimated Ebitda, as per Bloomberg consensus, below long-term average of 18x. Improving profitability and volume gains through WDFC are key triggers for the stock.

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About the Author

Ashish Agrawal

Ashish Agrawal has been associated with Mint for the last two years and writes for the ‘Mark to Market’ column. He has done his master’s in business administration from IIM Calcutta, specialising in finance and operations. His previous experience includes stints with The Economic Times and JSW Steel, among others. He has over 15 years of experience in stock market research, analysis and writing, and has covered sectors such as metals and mining, oil and gas, power (including renewables), capital goods (including electronics).<br><br>Ashish is passionate about infrastructure sectors, which, he believes, are the strands that lift the entire economy. He was invited for a visit to France, by the Government of France, in recognition of his coverage of issues related to nuclear power. Besides, Ashish has considerable understanding of the Indian and global economy and is the author of a book, “Indian Economy & Business: Overview of Recent Trends & Events”. As a part of the enterprise risk management team at JSW Steel, he had conceptualised, proposed and developed a Risk Index for the enterprise to quantify and monitor all the risk factors, and take mitigating action as needed.

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