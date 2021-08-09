Confusing signals make RBI wary of changing course

To its credit, the central bank has given clarity over why it believes growth recovery is hesitant and inflation transitory. Its move to hike inflation forecast is more mechanical than a signalling one. Michael Patra, deputy governor in charge of monetary policy, explained that without the base effect noise, the recovery isn’t encouraging. When the inputs for policymaking show an uncertain trend, what happens to predicting policy outcomes? Interestingly, most economists conclude that the first of the rate hikes, a move on the reverse repo rate, would begin by early next year despite RBI giving no indication on this.