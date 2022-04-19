The consolidation theme has hit the pause button

However, now the market share shift from the unorganized sector seems to have hit a hurdle, as a result of inflation. Customers are tightening purse strings and opting for unbranded yet cheaper products. “This (consolidation in market share) is a structural theme and we believe will continue. However, in the near-term, because of inflationary pressure, consumers could be down trading and going back to local or unorganized players," said Amish Shah, head of India research, BofA Securities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}