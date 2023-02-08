Consumer confidence increased further in January: RBI survey
The current situation index climbed to 116.2 points in the January survey from 114.9 in the previous round. A number above 100 reflects optimism.
Indian consumers showed increasing optimism about the general economic conditions and household income, according to a survey conducted by the Reserve Bank of India in January.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×