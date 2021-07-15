Consumer durables manufacturers saw a soft June 2021 quarter, with sales taking a hit amid the the second wave of the pandemic which led to regional lockdowns. The impact, however, was less severe compared to the year-ago period which saw a stringent nationwide lockdown. As a result, companies may still be able to report good year-on-year growth in sales even as they decline sequentially and stay below numbers seen in the June 2019 quarter.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said they expect 1QFY22 revenue to increase 49% y-o-y for consumer durables companies under their coverage, we expect. On a sequential basis, the same is pegged to decline 32%.

Demand recovery across the sector had been faster than expected during FY21, but the second covid wave disrupted the recovery process and led to lower offtake during April-May, said analysts. The month of May was the worst hit in terms of sales of consumer durables such as air-conditioners, said Harshit Kapadia at Elara Securities India Pvt Ltd. This is likely to have a significant bearing on sales growth of room air conditioners during FY22.

Rising commodity prices will also continue to exert pressure on margins. MOFSL pegs Ebitda margins at 8.6% for companies under its coverage versus 12.4% in the previous quarter. Not surprisingly, net profits are estimated to decline 55.8% sequentially even though they may more than double on year.

Street, however, is watchful post easing of lockdown.

Cooling products such as room air conditioners, fans, and air coolers were most impacted, said analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. Although, there was recovery in June, with the last 15 days seeing a healthy rebound for cooling products as heatwave battered northern India, the pace has been slower than last year.

Pent-up demand that boosted sales last year may also not be as strong. Dealer stocking has also been hit by an expected third wave. Analysts at Kapadia say that eyes will be on the kickstart provided by the festive season in August. If the same is encouraging, pace may pick up thereafter.

However, with softer sales in June quarter and lack of smart recovery, price hikes in consumer durables remain uncertain, leading to concerns on margins. While sustainability of cost reduction initiatives undertaken by companies may support, certain costs such as advertising and promotional expenses are expected to return. Any fixed cost reduction, if sustainable, could emerge as a key future catalyst feel analysts.

Leaders as Havells India Ltd, Voltas Ltd, Blue Star Ltd have seen corrections of 9-16 % since their recent highs in February-April.

