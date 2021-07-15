Consumer durable companies: margin pressure, sales recovery key concerns

Demand recovery across the sector had been faster than expected during FY21, but the second covid wave disrupted the recovery process and led to lower offtake during April-May, said analysts. The month of May was the worst hit in terms of sales of consumer durables such as air-conditioners, said Harshit Kapadia at Elara Securities India Pvt Ltd. This is likely to have a significant bearing on sales growth of room air conditioners during FY22.