Consumer durable firms are pinning hopes on pent-up demand and the festival season push for sales growth after having suffered another round of disruption because of the second covid wave. Investors too seem to be pricing in this demand upswing, which is reflected in the surge in share prices of companies.

Makers of air-conditioners and other cooling products were hit the most by the second wave as the peak sales period of summer was washed out. Voltas Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, Lloyd’s business of Havells Ltd and Symphony Ltd saw a hit in this period. Revenues of cooling product manufacturers saw a 24% decline for the June quarter on compound annual growth rate (CAGR) basis over two years, according to data from HDFC Securities Ltd.

Electrical consumer appliances or durable goods manufacturers are comparatively better placed. Market share gains from unorganized manufacturers, lower supplies from China, work-from-home culture and lower dependence on seasonality have helped them thwart a serious blow to their earnings. The two-year CAGR of electrical consumer durables (ECD) sales was a negative 13% during the June quarter.

View Full Image Under pressure

The sales trend for ECD has been encouraging ever since second wave restrictions have been eased. “Post June, demand has been robust for electricals, while the real test for white goods would be the upcoming festive season," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd in their recent note. The recently concluded Onam festival in Kerala was, however, disappointing, perhaps because of the surging covid-19 cases in the state, they said. The southern part of India remains a weak link in the case of air-conditioner sales also. That explains why shares of Blue Star, which is dominant in the south, have underperformed peers in the past one month.

During the June quarter, sales in north India were higher than in the south, benefiting firms such as Voltas. Shares of Voltas have surged 15% in the past month. Also, restrictions were more intense in the south compared with the northern and eastern states, analysts at HDFC Securities Ltd pointed out.

Meanwhile, rising commodity costs have been both a boon and a bane for firms. Higher prices of aluminium and copper have necessitated price hikes in cables and wires, which in turn has increased value growth for companies.

At the same time, sales growth for lighting and fixtures has weakened. That said, demand from the housing and industrial sectors is expected to rise. Against this backdrop, manufacturers such as Polycab Ltd and Havells remain better placed for growth.

Cost increases mean that margins have come under pressure for firms. As such, prices of copper, aluminium, and steel rose 14%, 17% and 12%, respectively, on a sequential basis for the June quarter. To pass on high costs by way of price hikes, firms need to see a revival in sales.

