Consumer durable companies pin hopes on pent-up demand

The sales trend for ECD has been encouraging ever since second wave restrictions have been eased. “Post June, demand has been robust for electricals, while the real test for white goods would be the upcoming festive season," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd in their recent note. The recently concluded Onam festival in Kerala was, however, disappointing, perhaps because of the surging covid-19 cases in the state, they said. The southern part of India remains a weak link in the case of air-conditioner sales also. That explains why shares of Blue Star, which is dominant in the south, have underperformed peers in the past one month.

