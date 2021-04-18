Consumer  durable  cos  had  a  strong  Q4,  but covid  may  hit outlook

Meanwhile, domestic wires demand growth has been strong and in double digits. Rising aluminium prices prompted companies to raise wire and cable prices by nearly 15% in Q4, which is over and above 10-15% hikes in Q3FY21, suggest reports. Thus, while revenues will be up sharply year-on-year (due to low base), they are still largely flat compared to Q4FY19 levels, said analysts at Nomura.