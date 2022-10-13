Consumer durable cos to face heat in Q2; all eyes on demand recovery

For companies dealing with wires and cables such as Havells India Ltd, falling copper prices are a key risk. “We note reduction in copper prices is likely to expose risk of earnings downgrades for companies with higher wires and cables exposure as it would lead to a) reduction in sales value for cables and wires companies, and b) could have modest impact on margins in the immediate 1-2 quarters (in % terms)," said analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities in a report on 11 October.