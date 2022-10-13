Consumer durable cos to face heat in Q2; all eyes on demand recovery

The September quarter (Q2FY23) for consumer durable companies is likely to be a muted one, extending the weakness seen in the sector in the latter part of Q1. In view of the elevated inflationary conditions, mass consumption demand was impacted. Weak rural markets did not help either.
“Our industry/dealer surveys indicate that secondary sales momentum across electricals and small appliance categories remained subdued during the quarter," said analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) in a report on 12 October.
Q2 is a seasonally weak quarter for air conditioners and therefore volumes in companies such as Voltas Ltd are expected to decline sharply on a sequential basis. For fans, the quarter is an off-season one and would weigh on the ECD segment in Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.
For companies dealing with wires and cables such as Havells India Ltd, falling copper prices are a key risk. “We note reduction in copper prices is likely to expose risk of earnings downgrades for companies with higher wires and cables exposure as it would lead to a) reduction in sales value for cables and wires companies, and b) could have modest impact on margins in the immediate 1-2 quarters (in % terms)," said analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities in a report on 11 October.
But softening raw material costs would provide cushion to Q2 margins of consumer durable companies. But meaningful benefits from lower input costs would start accruing from Q3 onwards. Even so, there are limiting factors here. “Our channel checks suggest, given demand weakness, brands have introduced incentive schemes in a bid to stimulate volumes, which we believe may partially offset gains arising from softening raw material prices," added the JM Financial report.
As such, going ahead, pick-up in the demand is the need of the hour. Investors in consumer durables companies would do well to closely track the demand trends during the festive season and monitor the management commentary. Nomura notes that while overall volumes declined in July/Aug, festive channel build-up towards end-Sep partly supported growth for the quarter. Shares of Havells, Voltas and Crompton are down by 18-36% from their respective 52-week highs.