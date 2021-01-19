Consumer durable firms have multiple things going for them in Q3

The continued recovery in demand following the easing of restrictions put in place to contain the spread of coronavirus is expected to have helped the performance of consumer durables companies in Q3. Festive demand would have led to an increase in sales as well. The onset of winter also helped push up sales for heating appliances. The price hikes undertaken on the back of rising input costs, too, were key to revenue growth and support margins.

The recovery in demand across the sector has been faster than expected, according to analysts. Consumer durables firms in their coverage are likely to register revenue growth of 11% during Q3, compared to a 50% decline and 3% growth registered by companies during Q1 and Q2 respectively, according to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFS).

Among the various segments, electrical appliances are expected to see strong growth. Sales remained strong led by rising household demand for appliances, fans, lighting, as more people stayed at home because of the pandemic. Sales of cooling products is a mixed bag. After peak summer season sales were impacted by the lockdown, the channel inventory for air-conditioners remained high. Hence, primary sales of companies hinged on liquidation of inventories at dealer/distributor levels. Voltas had seen stronger sales compared to peers such as Blue Star and Lloyds (under Havells) during the June quarter, according to analysts.

Organized players continue to benefit at the cost of unorganized and smaller players facing supply challenges. “Fans, lighting and small appliances have sustained double-digit growth, with Havells and Crompton continuing to outperform," said analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

On margins, benefits from the cost control and optimisation efforts undertaken by the companies last year are expected to continue accruing. Some costs on advertising and other promotional activities may be picking up. However, for now, the increase is limited, said analysts. The continued price hikes by manufacturers on the back of rising input costs will also help margins. "Aggregate EBITDA is expected to increase by 36% y-o-y, with companies across the board expected to pass on the recent increase in commodity prices and sustain its ongoing cost rationalization," said analysts at MOFS.

However, after a sharp rise in their stock prices, Havells, Crompton Consumers, and Voltas are trading at 45-63 times FY22 earnings estimates of Emkay Global. For the pricey valuations to sustain, growth momentum in earnings and further earnings upgrades hold the key.

