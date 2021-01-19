Consumer durable firms have multiple things going for them in Q3

On margins, benefits from the cost control and optimisation efforts undertaken by the companies last year are expected to continue accruing. Some costs on advertising and other promotional activities may be picking up. However, for now, the increase is limited, said analysts. The continued price hikes by manufacturers on the back of rising input costs will also help margins. "Aggregate EBITDA is expected to increase by 36% y-o-y, with companies across the board expected to pass on the recent increase in commodity prices and sustain its ongoing cost rationalization," said analysts at MOFS.