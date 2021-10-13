Consumer durables are up for a good ride in Q2

Voltas Ltd, Blue Star Ltd and Havells India Ltd may see a sequential jump in their revenues. “Our channel checks indicate that July saw strong year-on-year (y-o-y) volume growth," analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd wrote in a note. To be sure, a high base has resulted in a more modest y-o-y growth during August, they added. Even so, a 26% growth during the two months is no chump change, and early indicators in September are also encouraging. Within durables, room air conditioners showed a sharper increase versus other appliances, but given the loss of the key summer sales months of the June quarter, the benefit of this growth is limited for overall FY22 earnings.

