Consumer durables struggle with muted demand
The early start to the festive season this year saw improving demand trends but investors should closely track if the momentum sustains.
Overall demand conditions for consumer durables companies remain muted. However, there are some divergent trends. For instance, the demand recovery in the premium category is at a relatively faster pace when compared to entry-level products. Elevated inflation levels continue to weigh on the mass consumption demand and weak rural markets offer no respite.