Consumer staples cos put up a resilient show in June quarter

For the sector, higher input costs played spoilsport on margins. “Raw material inflation was more than expected for the second consecutive quarter," wrote analysts from Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in a report on 13 August. “Coverage (universe) gross margin (excluding ITC, Varun Beverages) contracted 220 basis points (bps) quarter-on-quarter (versus our estimate of 40bps decline) to 49.6%, lowest in at least five years. This follows a 1.6 percentage point quarter-on-quarter moderation already seen in the last quarter," they added. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Here, GCPL and Marico’s sequential gross margin declines were higher at 370bps and 310bps, respectively.

