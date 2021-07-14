Consumer staples cos set for steady Q1 sales amid margin pressure

Overall, analysts expect most consumer staples firms to face margin pressure due to higher input costs. “We expect the June quarter to be the sixth straight quarter of gross profit margin compression for HPC and foods businesses," said JM Financial analysts. HPC is short for home and personal care. “The sharp growth in A&P (advertising and promotion) would cause a significant dent to operating margin as well; these factors are expected to more than negate the operating leverage benefits of a good top-line growth," they added.