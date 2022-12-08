Consumption powers Phoenix Malls’ wings

“Entry in new cities and operationalization of under-construction/planned assets are some of the stock triggers that we expect to play out over the next few years," added the Nuvama report. On 1 December, the company opened the Phoenix Citadel mall in Indore. The Ahmedabad mall is scheduled to open in January. With malls in Pune and Bengaluru expected to open in FY24, ICICI Securities expect a 17% rental income CAGR over FY20-25E. The broking firm expects ₹1,371.8 crore of rental income in FY23. In the half-year ending September, rental income stood at nearly Rs636 crore. Further, the expected land deal closures in Surat, Jaipur and Chandigarh would also keep investor sentiments upbeat.