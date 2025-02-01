Consumption push: Shop till you drop?
Summary
- The Street’s focus now shifts to RBI's monetary policy meeting on 7 February.
There is a spring in the step of Indian consumer-related companies after the budget 2025’s proposal to make income up to ₹12 lakh tax-free under the new tax regime. With more disposable income in the hands of millions of taxpayers, the expectation is that consumers would be encouraged to spend more on items like staples, electronics, clothes, footwear, restaurants and travel.