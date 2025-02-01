Consumption push: Shop till you drop?

But a rising tide may not lift all boats. According to ICICI Securities Ltd’s analysts, discretionary companies will benefit more than staples. “Within discretionary, we reckon restaurants and consumer durables will likely gain. Within staples, companies with higher urban exposure and higher premium salience stand to benefit," said the analysts in a report on 1 February. Further, products targeted at mass consumption are unlikely to gain significantly on volumes. Consumers are likely to order more on food delivery apps, which means investors see Zomato Ltd and Swiggy Ltd benefitting, evident from the 4-7% gain in their share prices on Saturday.