Iron ore prices cast chill over NMDC earnings

The silver lining is that Q3 and Q4 are seasonally strong quarters for the construction industry, which augurs well for steel demand and hence iron ore. The state-owned iron ore producer’s volumes are likely to increase from the level of 8.4 million tonne seen in the second quarter. However, the benefits from volume growth is likely to be offset by the subdued pricing environment. A rebound in global demand for steel would support prices.

