Copper prices worry for Polycab

Polycab India Ltd put up a good show during the three months ended September (Q2FY23) despite copper prices being volatile during the quarter. This metal is used in cables and wires (C&W) and the segment contributed almost 89% to Polycab’s revenue in Q2. The C&W sector passes on the rise or drop in copper prices to the consumers immediately. The price of copper on the London Metal Exchange has fallen by 30% from the peak of March.