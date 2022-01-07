Core business growth and expansions keep Grasim’s prospects firm

The other core business of chemicals had seen some headwinds during the first half and that was driven by rising costs. The Chemical division margins contracted more than 200bps y-o-y affected by higher power costs, weaker chlorine realizations and a rise in rock salt prices led by cyclones in west India as per analysts. The cost pressure however may be behind. While chemical realizations are improving, the power and fuel costs are also to reduce with prices of coal, crude etc coming off peaks. In the meanwhile, the prices of Caustic soda have been on a rise. The realizations are also to improve looking at more value-added product (VAP) contributions. Analysts say that Grasim has gained a competitive edge by developing higher VAPs from chlorine.

