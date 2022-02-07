Coromandel International's strong performance in the quarter ended December (Q3) was impressive. Not only revenues grew 44% year-on-year, the company's operating performance was also better than expectations. These two have led to some earning upgrades as well.

“Factoring in its 3Q performance, we have raised our FY22 earnings by 7%" said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

The nutrient and allied business as well as the crop protection segment fared well, with the former growing 47% year-on-year while the latter clocking a 23% rise.

Analysts said that volume growth of 6% year-on-year, supported by higher subsidies and price hikes, helped boost revenue.

The bigger highlight was efficiency and backward integration leading to better-than-expected operating performance.

Rising input cost, however, have been among key concerns of investors, which coupled with erratic monsoon have led to more than a 15% correction in shares of Coromandel from the highs seen in June.

In a positive, though, the company has been able to minimise the impact of higher raw material prices due to backward integration and steps taken to lower the cost of raw material (particularly rock phosphate), said analysts. Analysts at MOFSL said, “It has done so by establishing an alternative sourcing destination and with better efficiency."

Input cost inflation will remain a key monitorable going forward as well, said analysts. Phosphoric acid contracts for Q4 are yet to be finalised, highlighted analysts at Antique Stock Broking Ltd.

There are expectations that raw material will correct - urea prices can decline by about $200 per MT to $700/MT and ammonia rates may stabilise with China resuming manufacturing and the situation in Russia and Europe easing, as per analysts. Investors will watch out for the developments on these moving forward.

“As Coromandel International expects input prices to start softening, we believe that its ability to hold margins in a challenging environment is key," said analysts at Edelweiss Securities Ltd

Meanwhile, a good rabi crop acreage and strong prospects of the upcoming kharif season, on the back of healthy reservoir levels and soil moisture, should bode well.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.