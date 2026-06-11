Coromandel stock is rising on subsidy hopes. Should investors chase the rally?

The Coromandel International stock has gained 7% in the past three days to ₹1,872 as the buzz around higher government subsidy support has been growing stronger. Even so, the stock remains down 20% from its 26 February closing price, just before the start of the West Asia war.
Coromandel’s operations in India have more than 80% dependence on imported ammonia and sulphur. Most of the company’s shipments pass through the Strait of Hormuz, leading to a steep rise in input costs. Rupee depreciation against the US dollar, along with higher freight and insurance costs due to the war, has further increased the landed cost of imports.
As a result, higher import costs strengthen the case for additional government subsidy support.