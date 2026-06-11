Coromandel stock is rising on subsidy hopes. Should investors chase the rally?

The Coromandel International stock has gained 7% in the past three days to ₹1,872 as the buzz around higher government subsidy support has been growing stronger. Even so, the stock remains down 20% from its 26 February closing price, just before the start of the West Asia war.
The Coromandel International stock has gained 7% in the past three days to ₹1,872 as the buzz around higher government subsidy support has been growing stronger. Even so, the stock remains down 20% from its 26 February closing price, just before the start of the West Asia war.
Coromandel’s operations in India have more than 80% dependence on imported ammonia and sulphur. Most of the company’s shipments pass through the Strait of Hormuz, leading to a steep rise in input costs. Rupee depreciation against the US dollar, along with higher freight and insurance costs due to the war, has further increased the landed cost of imports.
Coromandel’s operations in India have more than 80% dependence on imported ammonia and sulphur. Most of the company’s shipments pass through the Strait of Hormuz, leading to a steep rise in input costs. Rupee depreciation against the US dollar, along with higher freight and insurance costs due to the war, has further increased the landed cost of imports.
As a result, higher import costs strengthen the case for additional government subsidy support.
Such support would not be unprecedented. Even in the absence of a global supply disruption, the government has often increased fertilizer subsidies. For instance, FY26 provisional data from the government’s audited accounts show fertilizer subsidy expenditure of ₹2.11 trillion, significantly higher than the initial estimate of ₹1.68 trillion. Given the additional burden this time, the government could well raise subsidy allocations again.
Margin pressure
Still, investors should be cautious before placing their bets on fertilizer companies.
Even before the full impact of the West Asia war was felt, Coromandel’s key profitability metric—manufacturing Ebitda per tonne—stood at ₹3,500 in Q4FY26, the lowest level in at least eight quarters.
Q1FY27 is likely to bear the brunt of higher input costs, which could further pressure profitability. By then, investors will also get a clearer picture of the benefits from the sulphuric acid and phosphoric acid plants commissioned at Kakinada in Q4FY26.
Given these uncertainties, a wait-and-watch approach may be prudent.
The management refrained from providing Ebitda-per-tonne guidance for FY27 due to limited visibility on subsidy levels. This also makes it difficult to determine how much of the cost increase can be passed on to customers. Adding to the uncertainty is the lack of clarity on when the impact of the war will begin to ease.
Even if the government increases subsidy support and prevents demand destruction, fertilizer sales volumes could still come under pressure if El Niño conditions affect agricultural activity.
That presents another layer of risk for the industry.
While Coromandel and the broader fertilizer industry have sought additional government support, there has been no official announcement beyond the 10% increase in nutrient-based subsidy for Kharif 2026.
Moreover, even if subsidies are increased, fertilizer companies may still raise product prices to protect margins, potentially affecting demand.
Beyond fertilizers
Coromandel’s dependence on subsidy-linked businesses remains significant. Such businesses contributed 66% of Ebitda in FY26, although this was lower than 71% in FY25.
Recognizing the challenges associated with the fertilizer business, the company aims to derive about half of its profits from non-subsidy businesses over time. Key growth drivers include contract development and manufacturing operations (CDMO) for agriculture and specialty chemicals.
The company’s facilities have already been inspected by multinational companies for potential CDMO opportunities. However, management has indicated that meaningful revenue from the CDMO business is unlikely before FY28.
Thus, in the near-to-medium term, investors looking at Coromandel have to treat it as a fertilizer play. In that context, the stock isn’t cheap at a price-to-earnings multiple of 24, based on Bloomberg consensus FY27 estimated earnings.