Coromandel’s aggressive capex could reduce earnings volatility. Can it deliver?
Summary
Coromandel International is doubling down on fertilizers and crop protection with a ₹4,000–5,000 crore capex plan aimed at lifting margins, stabilizing earnings and reducing dependence on volatile raw materials.
Agriculture-solutions provider Coromandel International Ltd’s stock has risen 30% over the past year as investors warm to its push to structurally lift Ebitda margins and smoothen earnings.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story