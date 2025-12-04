Coromandel’s aggressive capex could reduce earnings volatility. Can it deliver?

Coromandel is investing heavily across its fertilizer and crop protection platforms. In fertilizers, it is expanding phosphatic granulation capacity to 5 million tonnes (mt) from 3.6 mt over the next three to five years, adding Single Super Phosphate (SSP) and Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) capacity, and rolling out combinations such as urea–SSP. With trading included, this could take potential fertilizer sales to nearly 10 mt.