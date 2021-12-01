Coromandel International Ltd has seen its share prices correct significantly. The stock is down about 20% since its highs in June, as erratic monsoons hurt investor confidence. Nevertheless, analysts now feel that the company’s earnings prospects look strong led by expected traction in the upcoming rabi season. Healthy reservoir levels and soil moisture conditions are also favourable for a good sowing season, boosting the company’s prospects.

Coromandel International had reported decent Q2 performance too with income from operations registering a growth of 34% over the previous year. The nutrients and allied business contributing about 89% to overall revenues had seen a growth of 38% year-on-year as crop protection businesses grew 9% year-on-year. Rising raw material costs nevertheless posed challenges to earnings growth. Analysts feel that the raw material and freight costs may also soften over the next two quarters.

Meanwhile, the nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) rates announced by the government for phosphatic chemicals also bode well. Analysts at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities said, “the NBS rate fixed in October’21 for DAP and three dominant grades of NPK (nitrogen phosphorous potassium) compensates for most of the increase in input costs. The management is also increasing product prices where possible to take care of the same.

New product launches in non-subsidised nutrients and single-digit growth in subsidized nutrients (NPK/DAP) may also bode well and will be supported by investments in capacities. The company’s investments in a backward integration project for 0.5 million tonne per annum sulphuric acid will be beneficial to increase supplies of this key input and cost savings too.

"We continue to remain positive on the company on the back of its strong business model, high operating cash flows, strong balance sheet, new product launches, fast-growing organic nutrients business & agriculture reforms," said analysts at Anand Rathi Research.

