Coromandel Intl to benefit from good rabi season, new launches, expansions

Meanwhile, the nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) rates announced by the government for phosphatic chemicals also bode well. Analysts at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities said, “the NBS rate fixed in October’21 for DAP and three dominant grades of NPK (nitrogen phosphorous potassium) compensates for most of the increase in input costs. The management is also increasing product prices where possible to take care of the same.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}