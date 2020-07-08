Corporate earnings could pause recovery rally in global equities

MUMBAI: Given the way global equities have rallied despite the covid-19 pandemic, analysts fear the market is probably more optimistic of an economic revival, than it should be. This could be paving way for a huge disappointment.

Aggressive monetary easing by global central banks is of course a key driver here. But sustenance of this positive sentiment would largely depend on the upcoming (June quarter) earnings season. This result season will finally reveal the real damage to the corporate sector and could give some hints of what’s ahead.

“Q2 earnings season starts next week which will be the most exciting in many years as 80% of S&P 500 companies skipped their guidance in Q1 leaving investors to fly blind into the storm. With US technology stock valuations at record levels there is little margin for error so any revenue miss could lead to steep declines," Steen Jackobson, chief investment officer at US-based Saxo Bank said in a note on 7 July.

The MSCI World Index is currently at 2264, up more than 40%, from the low of 1602 seen earlier this year. As the alongside chart shows, most of the key global indices have recovered from their recent lows.

The rise in stock markets comes in the backdrop of steadily increasing cases of coronavirus in some countries. Analysts are concerned if the market is overlooking fears of a second wave of infections. Some analysts are of the view that, as various countries are gradually reopening, the focus seems to be on the fact that contraction in business activities is softening. JP Morgan’s Global Composite Index data released on Monday, showed that the headline index posted 47.7 in June, a five-month high and up by a record 11.4 points from 36.3 in May. Consequently, confidence among global businesses about future outlook also improved.

The widely tracked fear gauge, the Chicago Board Options Exchange volatility index (CBOE VIX) has cooled down from its recent peak. The CBOE VIX is currently at 25. But volatility is here to stay because there are some other variables for global investors to tackle. Apart from the coronavirus, trade tensions between China and the US and upcoming US elections, can swing the market either way.

Meanwhile, the rub-off of an economic turnaround is seen on valuations too. One-year forward price-to-earnings multiple for the MSCI World index is currently at 18 times from the low of around 12 times in March. But economists warn against pricing-in more easing because many central banks are now left with limited fire power to provide more stimulus.

“Equity market valuations are a function of forward earnings, typically heavily influenced by the immediate year ahead, through corporate guidance. Beyond that, things get quite fuzzy. And even with prospects for 2020/21 far from certain, equity markets are looking into that fuzziness and are tending to see more positive than negative shadows," said Padhraic Garvey who is the regional head of research, Americas at ING.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated